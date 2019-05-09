Go to Mobile Version

Chiefs of AIA, SK discuss ways to strengthen social value

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : May 9, 2019 - 15:38
  • Updated : May 9, 2019 - 15:38

The chiefs of global insurance group AIA and South Korean telecom-to-chips conglomerate SK Group met in Seoul Thursday to discuss ways to cooperate in creating shared value and strengthening social value.

AIA Group CEO and President Ng Keng Hooi met with SK Chairman Chey Tae-won at SK Telecom’s headquarters in Seoul for an in-depth discussion on corporate social responsibility and creating shared value for the local community, AIA said.

AIA Group CEO Ng Keng Hooi (right) and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won shake hands during a meeting at the SK Telecom headquarters in Seoul, Thursday. (AIA Korea)

The two exchanged ideas on ways to strengthen social value and discussed ways to resolve social issues they face in their respective corporate environment.

The AIA CEO is focusing on building a shared-value ecosystem in which consumers, companies, partners and local communities can benefit through the AIA Vitality service program.

Meanwhile, the SK chairman has long emphasized the importance of corporate social responsibility, having stressed the role of corporations in pursuing sustainable social values at this year’s Davos Forum, AIA said.

The meeting came as part of a partnership between AIA Korea, SK Telecom and SK Holdings C&C in operating the AIA Vitality x T Health Walking service. The app had more than 1 million subscribers as of April 2019, according to AIA.

By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)


