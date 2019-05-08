[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

The Westin Chosun Seoul’s Lounge & Bar presents new frozen treats for summer.It offers two types of bingsu, topped with seasonal fruits, watermelon and green grapes, at 36,000 won. For a different treat, parfait topped with grape ice cream is available at 27,000 won.The promotion continues until the end of August. For more information, call Lounge & Bar at (02) 317-0365.Grand Hilton Seoul’s buffet restaurant presents an outdoor barbeque promotion.Along with the usual buffet menu, the chefs will prepare grilled meat and seafood at the outdoor terrace. Guests may sit outside to enjoy the ambiance.The promotion runs through Sept. 30 during dinner hours on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. The buffet costs 85,000 won per person. For more information, call Grand Hilton Seoul at (02) 2287-8271.Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex are serving the shaved ice dessert bingsu through the end of August.Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas’ Lobby Lounge presents the new Retro Mugwort Bingsu and the iconic Cloud Mango Bingsu at 38,000 won and 48,000 won respectively.InterContinental Seoul Coex’s Lobby Lounge offers a range of choices including the Healthy Moringa Bingsu and Cotton Candy Mango Bingsu, both priced at 45,000 won. Classic red bean bingsu is also available at 35,000 won.For reservations, call Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603 and InterContinental Seoul Coex Lobby Lounge at (02) 3430-8603.Grand Hyatt Seoul’s The Gallery presents a summer afternoon tea set featuring green tea.The set includes savory finger food and scones with clotted cream, along with access to a buffet that offers green tea-flavored desserts, such as chiffon cake and chocolate tart. Drink can be chosen from four types of premium green tea.The set is available until July 31 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at 50,000 won per person on weekdays and 60,000 won on weekends.For more information or reservations, call (02) 799-8165.Park Hyatt Busan’s Lounge presents four types of bingsu for the upcoming summer.Ocean Bingsu is decorated with blue cotton candy and contains pineapple, blueberry and surfboard-shaped chocolate toppings.Watermelon Bingsu comprises milk-flavored ice, watermelon, blueberry, watermelon-shaped ice cream and popping chocolate.There are also conventional flavors, such as Mango Bingsu and Red Bean Bingsu.The bingsu promotion is available from 10 a.m. to midnight. Prices start at 35,000 won. For more information or reservations, call (051) 990-1300.