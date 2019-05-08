[News Briefs] 21 percent of children and teens not enrolled in school at health risk: report

Medical examinations of 5,033 children and teens aged 9 to 18 conducted in 2018 found that 21.1 percent (1,061) had potential health issues.
|(Yonhap)
Health issues most frequently identified include kidney diseases, high blood pressure, liver diseases, lipemia and anemia.
The report showed that 848 minors had one disease (79.9 percent), 169 had two diseases (15.9 percent) and 37 had three or more (3.5 percent).
The percentage of unenrolled minors facing a health risk has steadily grown from 2016’s 18.1 percent to 2017’s 19.8 percent and this year’s 21.1 percent.
The Gender Equality and Family Ministry has performed regular medical examinations of children and teenagers aged between 9 and 18 outside the school system since 2016. The medical checkups are free of charge.
For further information on medical checkups for unenrolled minors, visit www.kdream.or.kr.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)