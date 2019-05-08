Go to Mobile Version

[News Briefs] Seoul City allots W51.5b to school toilet renovations

By Kim Arin
  • Published : May 8, 2019 - 15:19
  • Updated : May 8, 2019 - 15:19

Seoul City said Thursday a budget of 51.5 billion won ($44 million) has been allotted to repairing and renovating old school bathrooms. Of the total budget, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will provide 14.4 billion won and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education 37.1 billion won.

School buildings over 15 years old are subjected to the renovation project. 


Seoul Nokbun Elementary School in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul (Yonhap)

At each of the eligible schools, a task force comprising students, parents and faculty members and headed by a director appointed by the city government will manage the planning process. These teams have been in operation since the beginning of May, and 44 directors have been assigned to 83 schools.

On top of the bathroom renovation project, the city government plans to install washstands in school hallways to encourage students to wash their hands and brush their teeth, beginning with 32 schools this year.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


