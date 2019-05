[News Briefs] 93 booked for prostitution in three months: Daegu police

NATIONAL

Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency in Daegu (Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency)

The Daegu Police Agency booked 93 alleged sex workers, brokers and buyers during a three-month intensive crackdown in the metropolitan city in southeastern South Korea. In the process, some 39 million won ($33,358) was confiscated, the police said Wednesday.According to the police, the suspects did business in 34 residential studios and massage parlors. One of the businesses, in Nam-gu, central Daegu, allegedly raised over 420 million won in illicit profits since last September.Of the 93 booked, one person was arrested, police said, calling the suspect a broker with a record of having committed the same crime.On Tuesday, the Daegu Prosecutors’ Office said a police lieutenant based at a police station in the city was arrested on charges of arranging prostitution from December to March at two studio apartments in downtown Daegu.By Kim Arin ( arin@heraldcorp.com