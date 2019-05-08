Go to Mobile Version

[News Briefs] 93 booked for prostitution in three months: Daegu police

By Kim Arin
  • Published : May 8, 2019 - 15:22
  • Updated : May 8, 2019 - 15:22

The Daegu Police Agency booked 93 alleged sex workers, brokers and buyers during a three-month intensive crackdown in the metropolitan city in southeastern South Korea. In the process, some 39 million won ($33,358) was confiscated, the police said Wednesday.


Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency in Daegu (Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency)

According to the police, the suspects did business in 34 residential studios and massage parlors. One of the businesses, in Nam-gu, central Daegu, allegedly raised over 420 million won in illicit profits since last September.

Of the 93 booked, one person was arrested, police said, calling the suspect a broker with a record of having committed the same crime.

On Tuesday, the Daegu Prosecutors’ Office said a police lieutenant based at a police station in the city was arrested on charges of arranging prostitution from December to March at two studio apartments in downtown Daegu.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


