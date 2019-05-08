Police seek arrest warrant for Seungri in Burning Sun scandal

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Police requested an arrest warrant for Big Bang star Seungri on Wednesday over allegations he procured prostitutes for potential investors in his business and misappropriated funds of nightclub Burning Sun.Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency also filed an arrest warrant for Yoo In-suk, CEO of Yuri Holdings that he co-founded with Seungri, on charges of arranging prostitution and embezzlement of company funds.“We see that the two conspired to arrange sex services and embezzle company funds,” Yonhap News Agency quoted a police officer as saying.Seungri, 28, who is at the center of the scandal encompassing illicit sex videos, drugs, prostitution and embezzlement, has been called in for police questioning 18 times as a suspect or witness since allegations surfaced in January.Seungri is suspected of procuring prostitutes for parties he organized in 2015 and 2017, siphoning off funds from the Burning Sun club for Yuri Holdings and sharing via a mobile messenger a nude photo of a woman that was secretly taken without her consent.He has denied all the accusations.Earlier in the day, a hearing on an arrest warrant request was held for a police officer suspected of receiving bribes in exchange for helping Burning Sun get away with the admission of minors to the club. A ruling was expected to come by the next morning.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)