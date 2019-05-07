[News briefs] Prosecution begins probe on parliamentary brawl

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Nearly 100 lawmakers are now under investigation in connection with clashes that occurred at the National Assembly over the fast-tracking of contentious bills, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office said Tuesday.According to the prosecutors’ office, 14 criminal complaints have been filed in relations to the developments, and 97 lawmakers have been implicated.Of the lawmakers, 62 are from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, 25 are from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and seven are from the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party. Two Justice Party lawmakers and one independent lawmaker are also involved.Including lawmakers’ aides, a total of 164 individuals are listed in the complaints.In the process involving bills on election and judicial reform, the main opposition clashed with the ruling party and three minor opposition parties.The cases have been assigned to the public security department for “consistent and uniform” investigation, the prosecutors’ office said.(cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)