[Feature] Liberal Constitutional Court triggers hopes, concerns

From left: Justices Lee Eun-ae, Lee Seon-ae, Seo Gi-seog, Chief Justice Yoo Nam-seok, Cho Yong-ho, Lee Suk-tae and Lee Jong-seok sit on the bench at the Constitutional Court in central Seoul on April 11. (Yonhap)

With the recent appointment of two Constitutional Court justices whose views are considered liberal, hopes and concerns are growing surrounding the court’s upcoming rulings on socially divisive issues, including the death penalty and national security law.Since taking office, President Moon Jae-in has appointed eight justices, including Lee Mi-son and Moon Hyung-bae in April. The nine-member Constitutional Court now has six justices whose views are considered liberal -- the number needed to win a required two-thirds majority.With the retirement of former justices Seo Gi-seog and Cho Yong-ho, who were appointed under previous President Park Geun-hye and have been considered conservative, the ideological orientation of the nine-member bench now appears to be more liberal.The court also now has three female justices for the first time in its history.In the wake of such changes in the court’s composition, conservatives have expressed concerns that major rulings could tilt to the left in line with the Moon administration, while liberals have higher hopes for major breakthroughs that could fundamentally reshape Korean society.The Constitutional Court, which was established in 1988, reviews whether laws are constitutional, rules on disputes between government entities and makes the final decision on impeachment and the dissolution of political parties, among other duties.All Constitutional Court justices are appointed by the president. Three justices are directly appointed by the president, three are appointed from nominations by the Supreme Court chief justice and three are appointed from those chosen by political parties across the aisle, in a process designed to maintain the court’s impartiality.The Constitutional Court is currently headed by Justice Yoo Nam-seok, who was appointed by Moon last year and is seen as liberal. The appointment of the chief justice requires parliamentary approval, whereas other justices do not require such approval.Justices Lee Suk-tae and Lee Eun-ae were nominated by Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-soo, who was likewise appointed by President Moon. Both justices are considered liberals.Justice Lee Seon-ae, who was nominated by former Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae, and Justice Lee Young-jin, chosen by the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, are considered moderates.Only one justice, Lee Jong-seok, who was chosen by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, is seen as conservative.The addition of Lee Mi-son and Moon Hyung-bae to the Constitutional Court increased the number of nonconservative justices to eight.The Constitutional Court dominated by justices thought to be holding liberal views is expected to continue until April 2023, when Lee Suk-tae’s term ends.The current bench is expected to rule on major issues, including the death penalty and voting age, among others.The court is also reviewing the constitutionality of some diplomatic decisions -- such as the 2015 deal between South Korea and Japan on Korean women forced into wartime sexual slavery by the Japanese military, the shutdown of the Kaesong industrial park in North Korea and the deployment of the American advanced anti-missile defense system THAAD.It is also reviewing the constitutionality of the 1948 national security law, which bars behavior or speech in favor the North Korean regime or communism.The current composition of the Constitutional Court, which leans solidly left, may indicate how it will rule in the upcoming decisions, as seen in its finding against the country’s 66-year-old abortion ban last month.Overturning its own 2012 ruling, the court ruled 7-2 that criminalizing all abortion restricts pregnant women’s rights to self-determination by forcing them to maintain the pregnancies. Legal experts attributed the change in stance to the change in the court’s composition.On the issue of the death penalty, only two justices are against completely abolishing it, citing some form of punishment as being necessary.In 2010, the Constitutional Court ruled the death penalty constitutional, and it was recently asked to review the issue again.In the case of the Military Criminal Act that outlaws homosexuals in the military, the Constitutional Court found it constitutional in a 5-to-4 ruling in 2016. In 2017, an Incheon court brought to the Constitutional Court a case concerning homosexual activity in the military.Advocates of sexual minorities’ rights and those calling for the abolition of the death penalty welcome the new appointments of liberal Constitutional Court justices and hold out hope for the bench to rule in their favor.But there are also concerns the Constitutional Court has fallen under the influence of the Moon administration or is too far tilted toward the left. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has gone so far as to call the Moon administration a “liberal dictatorship.”Experts remain split on to what extent the justices’ political leanings might affect the upcoming rulings.“There is little room for justices to be influenced by their own political ideologies. They are bound to constitutional interpretation of the issues and changes in public opinion,” said Han Sang-hie, a law professor at Konkuk University Law School.“Given how constitutional values have been distorted and undermined at the expense of protecting other values such as national security in the past, the rulings to be made by the current bench are expected to be more in line with human rights, democracy and rule of law,” he said.Chang Young-soo, a law professor at Sogang University Law School, on the other hand, raised concerns about the possibility of politically oriented rulings, which he said would be a regression of democracy and the rule of law.Chang noted the Constitutional Court is bound to tilt politically as the president holds too much power in appointing justices under the current system.“The president can appoint three, Supreme Court Chief Justice, who is appointed by the president, names three, and the ruling party chooses at least one, which means the majority would end up being in line with the incumbent administration,” he said.“I would suggest the creation of a system in which an independent committee recommends justice nominees to the National Assembly and the president appoints them only upon approval from the National Assembly,” Chang said.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)