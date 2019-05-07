Xiumin joins military as 1st EXO member to enlist

ENTERTAINMENT

(Instagram)

Xiumin, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, has uploaded on his SNS account a selfie showing his new military-style haircut, hours before officially starting his military service Tuesday.The 29-year-old, whose real name is Kim Min-seok, is set to enter a military boot camp in Gangwon Province in the afternoon to start his 21-month military service as an active-duty soldier.Ahead of the enlistment, Xiumin posted an uncaptioned selfie showing his new haircut online Monday, marking his impending military service.This was after he officially bade farewell to his fans in a fan meeting called "Xiuweet Time" at Jamsil Arena in southern Seoul on Saturday.Xiumin is the first EXO member to temporarily leave the band to fulfill the mandatory military service.After his enlistment, his solo single "You" will hit the music scene Thursday, a special song dedicated to his fans. (Yonhap)