S. Korean soprano Jo Su-mi receives Italian order, knighthood

NATIONAL

Famed South Korean soprano Jo Su-mi has received an order of merit and knighthood from the Italian government for her contributions to fostering bilateral exchanges between the two countries in the field of music, the Italian embassy in Seoul said Monday.





(Yonhap)

Jo was decorated with the Ordine della Stella Italiana, which translates to Order of the Italian Star, and was granted a Cavaliere title, the embassy said in a release.Italian Ambassador to South Korea Federico Failla presented her with the medal and the knighthood on behalf of Italian President Sergio Mattarella in an award ceremony held in the evening at the Italian embassy in Seoul, it said.Her superb interpretation of Italian opera and her distinguished career as an opera singer have greatly contributed to expanding exchanges between opera singers and boosting bilateral production in opera music, the embassy added. (Yonhap)