Samsung Heavy wins $190m order for LNG ship

Under the deal, the Korean shipbuilder is slated to deliver the LNG ship by March 2022 to an Oceania-based ship owner. The name of the company was not disclosed due to confidentiality reasons.
|(Samsung Heavy Industries)
So far this year, Samsung Heavy has won orders to build eight LNG ships and one floating production storage and offloading vessel, which amounted to a combined $2.6 billion. It aims to book a combined $7.8 billion in orders this year.
According to British shipbuilding industry tracker Clarkson Research, Samsung Heavy has won orders to build eight LNG ships out of a total of 15 orders placed this year.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)