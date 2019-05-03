Go to Mobile Version

Samsung Heavy wins $190m order for LNG ship

By Shin Ji-hye
  • Published : May 3, 2019 - 15:23
  • Updated : May 3, 2019 - 15:23

Samsung Heavy Industries has received a $190 million order to build one liquefied natural gas-carrying ship, according to its regulatory filing Friday.

Under the deal, the Korean shipbuilder is slated to deliver the LNG ship by March 2022 to an Oceania-based ship owner. The name of the company was not disclosed due to confidentiality reasons. 

(Samsung Heavy Industries)

So far this year, Samsung Heavy has won orders to build eight LNG ships and one floating production storage and offloading vessel, which amounted to a combined $2.6 billion. It aims to book a combined $7.8 billion in orders this year.

According to British shipbuilding industry tracker Clarkson Research, Samsung Heavy has won orders to build eight LNG ships out of a total of 15 orders placed this year. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)


