BTS wins two prizes at Billboard Music Awards

K-pop boy band BTS lifted two prizes at this year's Billboard Music Awards, including the competitive Top Duo/Group award.The septet won Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist in the 2019 BBMA at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday (US time).It was BTS' third consecutive win in the fan-voted Top Social Artist category.With the victories, BTS became the first Korean act to win more than one honor at the annual event.The South Korean band competed with four other groups -- Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5 and Panic! At The Disco -- for the Top Duo/Group prize.Called onto the stage to receive the honor amid fans' thunderous cheers, leader RM first thanked the band's fan community, named "ARMY.""(We) still can't believe we are here on this stage. It was only possible because of the little things we shared together, the BTS and ARMY power right?," RM said, his voice full of emotion."We have still the same voice from years ago, still have the same dream ... and thoughts. Let's keep dreaming the best things together," he said, referring to their debut six years ago.During the short red carpet event that preceded the awards show, BTS touched upon their friendship with American diva Halsey, with whom the K-pop band collaborated for their latest song, "Boy With Luv.""We and Halsey met two years ago at the backstage of BBMA. Actually, she was a fan of our music videos and we were fans of 'Closer' and her voice," RM said."We became friends and (said) we should work together and it just happened. Two years later, we are here."Asked what fans would expect from BTS' upcoming world tour, member J-Hope said, "Fashion, our energy and visual."During the 2019 BBMA, BTS is set to stage its first joint performance with Halsey. (Yonhap)