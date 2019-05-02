[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE





Spring on Spoon festival in Everland





Happy May in Coex Aquarium





Coex Aquarium is holding themed events in May, including a photo event, face painting and other activities for children.

Throughout the month, a photo event with characters from the popular children’s TV series “The Octonauts” is being held from noon to 4 p.m. On Children’s Day, May 5, special booklets on the adventures of Octonauts will be provided to the first 100 children to visit the aquarium.

A face painting event is being held at the Amazonia World zone from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and other social media events will also take place.

For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit the homepage at www.coexaqua.com.







Taean Tulip Festival





The Taean Tulip Festival offers photo opportunities for local residents and tourists alike with beautiful and vibrant tulips in full bloom. The venue is divided into sections decorated in different themes.

Additional events include magic shows and herbarium making.

Fees are 12,000 won for adults, 9,000 won for children and 10,000 won for seniors.

The festival is open to visitors of all ages, and continues until May 12.

For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.koreaflowerpark.com.







Boseong Green Tea Festival



The Boseong Green Tea Festival offers hands-on programs held in green tea fields, such as picking tea leaves, making tea and sampling green tea snacks.

Other events, such as a tea exhibition and performances, are also scheduled to be held.

The event is open to visitors of all ages until Monday.

For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit festival.boseong.go.kr.











Spring festival of ‘Garden of Morning Calm’





During the annual Garden of Morning Calm spring festival, the place is covered with a rich tapestry of color from the thousands of flowers and trees in full bloom.

The festival features a range of exhibitions, cultural events and educational programs.

The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the last admission is one hour before closing. The festival is open to visitors of all ages.

Everland is holding a garden food festival through Monday.The third edition of the annual event is being held at the theme park’s Rose Garden.It features 28 different menu items themed in eight colors. Plants, including 600 pots of roses, are also available.The festival starts at noon on weekends and holidays, and at 3 p.m. on weekdays.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.everland.com.