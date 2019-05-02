BTS wins third Top Social Artist prize at Billboard Music Awards

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop boy band BTS won the Top Social Artist award at this year's Billboard Music Awards, their third consecutive victory in the category.



American rapper and radio personality Sway Calloway broke the news during his red carpet interview with the band ahead of the award event held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday (US time).



"In addition to Top Duo/Group, you guys are also up for Top Social Artist, which you have won in the last two years in a row," Calloway told the seven members, who showed up in sleek, dark suits and white shirts.







(AFP-Yonhap)

"There's some stiff competition in this category, but we also had hundreds of millions of fans battling (it) out over the past week. I am excited that we can now reveal that BTS has officially won Top Social Artist again," he said, handing BTS the gold trophy.This surprised the septet, with band leader RM exclaiming, "We did it? Three years in a row? Oh my god, thank you for making us social ... it means so much for us."During the short red carpet event, BTS also touched upon their friendship with American diva Halsey, with whom the K-pop band collaborated for their latest song, "Boy With Luv.""We and Halsey met two years ago at the backstage of BBMA. Actually, she was a fan of our music videos and we were fans of 'Closer' and her voice," RM said."We became friends and (said) we should work together and it just happened. Two years later, we are here."Asked what fans would expect from BTS' upcoming world tour, member J-Hope said, "Fashion, our energy and visual."During the 2019 BBMA, BTS is set to stage its first joint performance with Halsey.The band is also competing in the Top Duo/Group category. (Yonhap)