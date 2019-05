WORLD





The prime minister of Singapore is the highest-paid leader in the world, according to USA Today. Lee Hsien Loong receives $1,610,000 in a year.



He‘s followed by the chief executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, and the president of the Swiss Confederation, Ueli Maurer.



The president of the United States came in fourth place with $400,000



USA today gathered the annual salaries from country’s websites, International Monetary Fund, and the CIA World Factbook.