K-pop to be performed at Lincoln Center

ENTERTAINMENT

(AP)

K-pop music is headed to New York’s Lincoln Center, where it will be performed by an orchestra.An orchestral concert exploring Korean popular music over the past century will be held at the Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on June 20.According to the Korean Cultural Center in New York on Wednesday, the orchestral pieces will be performed by a 50-piece orchestra composed mainly of students from the Juilliard School.The upcoming event, titled “K-Factor,” will showcase orchestral versions of Korean pop numbers -- ranging from the latest songs from BTS, EXO, Blackpink and Red Velvet to the music of ’90s icon Seo Tai-ji, who brought the rap genre to Korea.The event will also feature classical music composer Ahn Eak-tai’s “Korea Fantasy.”Tickets go on sale Friday at noon (local time in New York).A Q&A session titled “The True Value of K-Pop” will also be held at the David Rubenstein Atrium on June 19. Chris Lee, a member of S.M. Entertainment’s board of directors, who recently delivered the keynote address at SXSW 2019, will take part.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)