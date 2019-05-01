Special committee on Sewol ferry tragedy targets main opposition leader Hwang for investigation

Hwang had served as justice minister at the time of the tragedy, which claimed more than 300 lives on April 16, 2014.
The special investigative committee has the authority to look into what it deems necessary in fact-finding and when a victim or the victim’s family requests investigation.
“Upon reviewing a request made by the April 16 civic group, there was no reason to turn it down, so the agreement was made accordingly. We plan to discuss whether to investigate this as an independent case or together with existing cases,” the committee said. It will also soon finalize details on questioning Hwang.
|Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn (Yonhap)
Claiming then-Justice Minister Hwang intentionally interrupted and influenced investigation into the Sewol ferry tragedy, the April 16 civic group had filed a request with the committee to look into Hwang.
The group’s primary goal is to find out the facts behind the Sewol tragedy.
“The special committee should promptly complete investigating the case (involving Hwang) that has already been confirmed to be in violation of the law, and transfer the case to the prosecution,” the group said.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)