Free Wi-Fi to be available on city buses nationwide

Ministry-issued sticker (MSIP)

(Yonhap)

Free Wi-Fi services will be available on 4,200 public city buses nationwide, the Ministry of Science and ICT announced Wednesday.In an effort to improve information accessibility and reduce telecommunication costs, the ministry will provide 100 gigabytes of data per bus every month for public use. Buses with Wi-Fi services will have a ministry-issued sticker attached for easy recognition.Public Wi-Fi services are available at some 13,000 designated areas across the nation, such as community centers and traditional markets. However, the need to expand the service to public transportation was apparent for network users on the move, the ministry explained.The initial plan is to roll out 4,200 city buses with Wi-Fi services this month, and equip another 19,800 buses by the second half of this year.While the ministry will monitor the quality and security of the public Wi-Fi services, it is still not advisable to do financial transactions or release personal information while using it, the ministry cautioned.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)