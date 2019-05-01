Go to Mobile Version

S. Korea's exports down 2% in April

By Yonhap
  • Published : May 1, 2019 - 09:04
  • Updated : May 1, 2019 - 09:04

South Korea's exports dropped 2 percent in April from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall for the fifth consecutive month, government data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments came to $48.86 billion for April, down from the $49.85 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. 


(Yonhap)

Imports, on the other hand, moved up 2.4 percent over the cited period to $44.74 billion, the ministry added.

South Korea's trade surplus came to $4.12 billion in April, marking 87 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports. (Yonhap)



