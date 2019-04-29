[KH Explains] What is behind political impasse, violence at National Assembly?

To list but a couple glaring incidents, Rep. Chae Yi-bae of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party was locked in his office for six hours by Liberty Korea Party officials and called police for help, while National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang was hospitalized for hypoglycemia shock following a quarrel and physical standoff with Liberty Korea Party lawmakers who swarmed into his office.
At the center of the disarray is an electoral reform bill that would shake up the political landscape if passed.
The ruling party and three minor opposition parties are keen on putting the bill on the fast track for it to take effect in time for next year’s general election. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party stands vigorously opposed.
|Main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmakers stage a sit-in in front of a room where the special committee on judiciary reform was expected to convene, blocking committee Chairman Rep. Lee Sang-min of the ruling party and other committee members’ from entering Friday at the National Assembly. (Yonhap)
The ruling party and three minor opposition parties last week agreed on a mixed-member proportional representation system, in which parliamentary seats claimed by each party would be based on the percentage of voters’ support.
If the special parliamentary committee on political reform agrees to fast-track the bill, the country’s electoral system would undergo change for the first time in 31 years in the general election slated for April 15, 2020.
What is at stake?
The biggest change the mixed-member proportional representation system entails is a decrease in the number of single-member constituencies and increased proportional representation.
The number of total parliamentary seats would remain unchanged at 300 seats. But the number of single-member constituencies would drop to 225 seats from the current 253, and the number of proportional representation seats would rise to 75 from 47.
According to Rep. Sim Sang-jung of the minor progressive Justice Party, who chairs the political reform committee, the new electoral system would bolster representation of small groups whose voices have been underrepresented. This would ultimately bring about a significant change to a political landscape that has largely been dominated by the ruling and main opposition parties, and pave the way for greater representation of minor parties.
According to a mock general election conducted by local pollster Realmeter, the number of parliamentary seats claimed by the ruling party and main opposition party would remain mostly unaffected, proving beneficial for the Justice Party.
The number of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s seats in the parliament would rise to 131 from the current 128 seats, while main opposition Liberty Korea Party’s seats would remain unchanged at 113, according to the mock general election. The results were based on the ruling party’s support rating of 37.2 percent and the main opposition’s 32.2 percent.
Given the support rating of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party stands at 5.7 percent, its parliamentary seats would drop to 19 from the current 29, costing it the rights as a negotiating body.
On the other hand, the Justice Party will see a boost to 15 seats from the current five, based on its 6.7 percent support rating.
The Party for Democracy and Peace, with 1.9 percent support, would lose a seat to stand at 13, mock election results showed.
“The most important element in this brawl is the adoption of the mixed-member proportional representation system. For the most part, this is unfavorable for the ruling and main opposition parties, and advantageous for minor parties -- specifically the Justice Party that has a strong voter base and high approval rating,” Park Sang-byoung, a political analyst and professor of Inha University’s Graduate School of Policy Science, told The Korea Herald.
“Given the current situation, there is a high chance that a new centrist party could be formed. This is the worst-case scenario for the Liberty Korea Party, which is why it is making all-out efforts to hold on to its vested interests.”
Park added that the rise of the Justice Party and a new centrist party is likely to shake Liberty Korea Party’s position as a “far-right party.”
|Ruling Democratic Party of Korea officials and National Assembly officials attempt to enter the bill registration office on the seventh floor of the National Assembly, occupied by the Liberty Korea Party, using hammers and other instruments, to submit a bill on adjusting investigative authority on Friday. (Yonhap)
In the face of looming risks, the Liberty Korea Party argues the total number of parliamentary seats should be reduced to 270 and the mixed-member proportional representation system rescinded.
Besides the electoral reform bill, the ruling and three minor opposition parties have also agreed to fast-track the establishment of an independent investigative body targeting high-level government officials, the adjustment of investigative authority between police and prosecution and the revised Public Prosecutors’ Office Act.
What happens next?
The electoral reform bill will be put on the fast track with backing from over 11 legislators in the 18-member special committee.
Justice Party Rep. Sim Sang-jung said that, excluding the six Liberty Korea Party lawmakers, the rest are on board with the reform bill and the committee is giving the Bareunmirae Party time to settle its internal strife.
Once a bill is fast-tracked, it is reviewed by the relevant committees and put to a vote at a parliamentary session within 330 days.
The National Assembly speaker can use his discretion to speed up the process to 180 days.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)