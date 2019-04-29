Homeplus and P&G Korea open futsal tournament for youths

This year’s edition, with some 1,200 youth futsal players from 120 teams participating at five Homeplus Futsal Parks, will be the biggest tournament to date.
|A youth futsal team holds up the championship cup after winning first place. (Homeplus)
The event provides an opportunity for youths to foster an interest in soccer-related activities as part of Homeplus and P&G Korea’s corporate social responsibility activities, the firms said. Sales proceeds will be donated to single-parent families as well as underprivileged children in the region, Homeplus said.
HM Futsal Parks are located on the rooftops of five Homeplus branches, including the Ilsan branch, Gaya Busan branch and Nam-gu Ulsan branch. These facilities were created partly in response to the growing number of futsal players in South Korea. They also allow the company to utilize previously unused spaces for entertainment purposes.
“Shoppertainment” is a growing trend in South Korea as companies seek to provide both entertainment and shopping at large supermarkets.
Since futsal parks were created at Homeplus rooftops, these spaces have become a platform for cultural experiences and festivities, the company said.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)