[Diplomatic circuit] Australia, New Zealand embassies commemorate Anzac Day

NATIONAL

The flags of New Zealand, South Korea and Australia are paraded during an Anzac Day celebration at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul on Thursday. (Australian Embassy of Korea)

Korean War veterans Benjamin Thomas from New Zealand (left) and Aurthur Alsop from Australia lay wreathes during an Anzac Day celebration at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul on Thursday. (Australian Embassy of Korea)

More than 200 people gathered at the Korean War Memorial in Seoul on Thursday to commemorate Anzac Day, marking the 104th anniversary of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps’ landing at Gallipoli in Turkey during World War I.Anzac Day commemorates the service and sacrifice of men and women of the Australia and New Zealand defense forces and their allies, who have served in wars and peacekeeping operations.The Australian Embassy in Korea said the shared experience of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps formed what is known as the “Anzac legend,” which has become an important part of the national identity of both nations.The ceremony at the war memorial was attended by a group of visiting Commonwealth Korean War veterans as well as representatives from the diplomatic community in Seoul. Around 220 people attended the event, including Australian Ambassador James Choi and New Zealand Ambassador Philip Turner.“Anzac Day is a significant event in the hearts and minds of all Australians,” Choi said. “Today’s service in Seoul is one of many Anzac ceremonies across the world that recognize the courage, endurance, mateship and sacrifice of our military personnel in all conflicts.”During the ceremony, participants laid wreaths and poppies followed by a minute’s silence in tribute to military personnel who lost their lives, and those who continue to serve today.The Commemoration to the Fallen was read by 7-year-old Australian Matthew Bolton. After the service, guests enjoyed a traditional gunfire breakfast of bacon, eggs and coffee served with Australian rum.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)