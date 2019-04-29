[Diplomatic Circuit] Denmark’s princess to promote health care firms during state visit

NATIONAL

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary will make a state visit to Korea from May 20-22 with a business delegation, the Danish Embassy in Seoul said.



The key purpose of the visit is to give “visibility to Danish technology and high-quality products,” according to the Royal Danish House. The couple plans to attend a business conference and seminars. Visits to Korean companies across various sectors, including sustainable energy and urban development, health and welfare technology as well as food products and lifestyle, are also scheduled.



“Partnership Innovation in Healthcare,” set to take place on May 21, is one of the seminars that Princess Mary, a patron of the Danish health care industry, will take part in, along with officials from the Danish Health Ministry, the Danish Medicines Agency, Healthcare Denmark and Confederation of Danish Industry.



The seminar will introduce the unique innovation eco-system of Danish pharmaceutical firms, focusing on collaborative opportunities offered to existing and potential Korean partners.



The first topic “A Healthy Society Supported by New Innovation” will be presented by LEO Pharma, Lundbeck and Novo Nordisk. The second topic, “High Quality of Living with a Disability,” will be presented by GN Hearing, Oticon and R82, the embassy said.



The crown prince and his wife last visited South Korea in 2012 for a business promotional campaign.





By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)