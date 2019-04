BUSINESS

South Korean people are increasingly going cashless, relying on credit cards and digital payment, according to a triennial survey by the Bank of Korea.Korean households had an average of 78,000 won ($68.60) in cash in their wallets at any given time in 2018, down 33 percent from three years ago.People in their 20s had an average of 54,000 won, compared with 67,000 won for those in their 30s, 91,000 won for those in their 40s and 105,000 won for those in their 50s.