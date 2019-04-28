Go to Mobile Version

Hera launches Au Jour Le Jour limited-edition collection

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Apr 28, 2019 - 15:13
  • Updated : Apr 28, 2019 - 15:13

Hera, a luxury beauty brand under Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific, has launched a limited-edition collection in collaboration with Italian fashion brand Au Jour Le Jour, the firm said Sunday. 

The collection features an urban-chic concept that reanalyzes the retro trend, according to the company. 

Hera X Au Jour Le Jour collection (Amorepacific)

It comprises an eye shadow palette, Wonder Pearl Liquid lip gloss, Black Cushion pact, Cell Essence and Rich Curling mascara, packaged in a special box inspired by the modern-funk trend, according to Hera. 

The Black Cushion pact is one of Hera’s best-sellers, helping users keep a bright skin tone all day. Two colors, vanilla or beige, are available. 

The eye shadow palette contains six colors -- pink, glam dream, retro vibe, vintage yellow, velvet brown and modern diva. 

The Hera and Au Jour Le Jour collection is being sold at all Hera outlets in department stores and duty-free stores nationwide, Amorepacific’s online mall as well as by Amorepacific sales counselors. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


