North Korea urges South Korea to fend off US pressure, warns of renewed tensions

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shake hands at the peace village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. (Yonhap)

North Korea on Saturday pressed South Korea to ignore pressure from the United States and move ahead with inter-Korean cooperation.The special message by the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland came as the two Koreas commemorate the first anniversary of the historic Panmunjom summit amid doubts about the denuclearization process.The US is plainly putting pressure on South Korea, demanding that inter-Korean ties do not outpace Washington's relations with North Korea, the organ, which handles Pyongyang's daily affairs on Seoul, said.Washington is attempting to force inter-Korean relations to be subordinate to its policy of sanctions, it claimed."A grave security condition is being created that may return to the past when a catastrophe was looming amid the thickening danger of a war," the committee said in what it described as a "memorandum."It urged the South Korean government to explore "more active measures" to realize the sustainable development of inter-Korean ties and peaceful reunification.In the lengthy statement, the committee enumerated accomplishments from summit talks between leader Kim Jong-un and President Moon Jae-in.It mentioned the South Korean president by name seven times but did not criticize him directly.Moon and Kim had their first meeting in Panmunjom, the truce village inside the Demilitarized Zone, which bisects the peninsula.They had two more summits in 2018, producing follow-up deals on reducing military tensions and building mutual trust. The North's leader expressed his commitment to the complete denuclearization of Korea. (Yonhap)