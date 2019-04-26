'Avengers: Endgame' tops 2 million admissions on second day

ENTERTAINMENT

"Avengers: Endgame," the finale of the Marvel "Avengers" series, drew more than 2 million moviegoers in two days upon hitting local screens, data shows Friday.



The superhero film had sold 2.17 million tickets by Thursday, on the second day of its release in South Korea, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.



The movie took up 83.3 percent of all seats at cinemas nationwide and 78.4 percent of all screens available in the country.







The film's ticket sales are expected to grow at even a higher rate during the weekend when more people go to enjoy cinema than weekdays."Endgame" depicts the battle between the Avengers' surviving superheroes, who became Earth's last hope after the incident in "Avengers: Infinity War," and the villain Thanos. (Yonhap)