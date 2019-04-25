[Newsmaker] [Feature] Debunking Saxenda myth

Saxenda

Made by Danish pharma company Novo Nordisk, Saxenda was developed as a diabetes treatment, but following revelations it also showed efficacy for weight loss, it was widely marketed as a means of weight control.Saxenda’s glucagon-like peptide 1 induces a gastric hormone that gives the feeling of fullness and suppresses the appetite. In a clinical trial for Saxenda carried out on 3,731 preobese or prediabetic patients over 56 weeks accompanied with an active lifestyle and balanced diet, 90 percent of patients marked decreased weight. Among them, 63 percent lost over 5 percent of their body weight, 33 percent lost over 10 percent and 14 percent lost more than 15 percent. Just 1 in 10 people showed no response to Saxenda.But with abnormal hype over the injection treatment, experts have started to underscore that there is no shortcut to weight loss -- only the tried and tested method of exercise and a balanced diet, and that unadvised or excessive use of any medical treatment can come with side effects.“Saxenda is no use to people who have average body mass index,” said Kim Chung-ha, a professor of Family Medicine at Chung-Ang University Hospital.The drug should have no strong effects for lightweights. Saxenda is advised by its maker Novo Nordisk and Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety as a prescription drug for people who are obese, whose body mass index is over 30, or 27 with risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure or dyslipidemia.“Social media is often the first source my patients quote when they come looking for Saxenda,” Kim said. “They confuse tackling obesity with beauty procedures. Saxenda should only be used by people with weight control issues.”This reporter, with a classified normal BMI of 20.9, visited a nearby OB-GYN clinic for a consultation on a Saxenda prescription. The female consultant behind the counter assured the reporter, “It’s all about patient satisfaction. You can take it if you want it.” All five female clerks there -- all slim in their tight-fitting uniforms -- were said to have used Saxenda.The pen-type injection sells for variable prices of 100,000 won ($87) to 140,000 won at hospitals. A purchase of five pens in a pack is common, as observed on social media. Although a doctor’s prescription is required for the Saxenda purchase, this is not the only route people take.