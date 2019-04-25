Go to Mobile Version

Ko Min-jung named new presidential spokesperson

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Apr 25, 2019 - 17:23
  • Updated : Apr 25, 2019 - 17:23

Seoul’s presidential office on Thursday appointed Ko Min-jung as its new spokesperson, filling the post left vacant since last month. 

Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Ko Min-jung. Yonhap

Ko, 39, had served as deputy spokesperson for the presidential office since President Moon Jae-in took office in May 2017. She began her career as a television announcer in 2004 with public broadcaster KBS. Ahead of the 2017 presidential election, she left KBS and later joined then-candidate Moon’s campaign.

Ko replaces Kim Eui-kyeom, who resigned amid allegations that his family was involved in real estate speculation.

Kim had denied the allegations, but the revelation had drawn flak from opposition parties, which speculated that he may have doctored documents required for bank loans, and received favorable treatment in obtaining a loan for real estate transaction.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)


