OB celebrates Earth Day by making eco-friendly products

On April 17, five days before Earth Day, some 20 OB executives gathered at a volunteer center to discuss “green survival,” which refers to the need for people to take action in order to pass down a healthy and green Earth to future generations.
|OB CEO Bruno Cosentino (center left) and some 20 executives make products containing effective microorganisms for Earth Day.
In addition to attending lectures on the subject, the executives tried making products based on effective microorganisms. Such products help decompose pollutants in water and improve water quality.
These environment-friendly products, including dishwasher detergent, and soap, were donated to the volunteer center for distribution to social welfare centers in Gangnam.
“As a company that holds environmental preservation (as) a core management philosophy, OB will, beginning with small steps like this activity, continue its efforts to protect our planet,” said CEO Bruno Cosentino.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)