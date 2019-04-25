Go to Mobile Version

Ko Min-jung named new presidential spokesperson

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 25, 2019 - 11:17
  • Updated : Apr 25, 2019 - 11:38

The presidential office said Thursday it has appointed its deputy spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, as its new spokesperson to fill a post that had been vacant for a month.

Ko was a well-known TV anchor before joining the campaign team of President Moon Jae-in. Since Moon's inauguration on May 10, 2017, she had worked as his deputy spokesperson.


(Yonhap)

"(She is) one of the presidential staff who understands the philosophy of the Moon Jae-in government in handling state affairs best," Yoon Do-han, senior presidential secretary for public relations, said in a statement.

Ko is assessed to have done her job "excellently and faithfully," as deputy spokesperson, Yoon added.

She has become the third Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson in the Moon Jae-in administration. She's Moon's first female spokesperson.

Born in 1979, Ko majored in Chinese language and literature at Kyung Hee University in Seoul and joined KBS, a Seoul-based public broadcaster, in 2004

She succeeds Kim Eui-kyeom, who quit abruptly in late March amid a real estate investment controversy. (Yonhap)



