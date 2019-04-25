Ko Min-jung named new presidential spokesperson

NATIONAL

The presidential office said Thursday it has appointed its deputy spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, as its new spokesperson to fill a post that had been vacant for a month.



Ko was a well-known TV anchor before joining the campaign team of President Moon Jae-in. Since Moon's inauguration on May 10, 2017, she had worked as his deputy spokesperson.







(Yonhap)

"(She is) one of the presidential staff who understands the philosophy of the Moon Jae-in government in handling state affairs best," Yoon Do-han, senior presidential secretary for public relations, said in a statement.Ko is assessed to have done her job "excellently and faithfully," as deputy spokesperson, Yoon added.She has become the third Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson in the Moon Jae-in administration. She's Moon's first female spokesperson.Born in 1979, Ko majored in Chinese language and literature at Kyung Hee University in Seoul and joined KBS, a Seoul-based public broadcaster, in 2004She succeeds Kim Eui-kyeom, who quit abruptly in late March amid a real estate investment controversy. (Yonhap)