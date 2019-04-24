Korea to strengthen laws governing companies’ annual shareholder meetings

BUSINESS

The Financial Services Commission and the Justice Ministry on Wednesday announced a series of policies aimed at improving local firms’ annual general meeting of shareholders, which have become more of a formality than a platform for shareholders to exercise their rights.



To encourage shareholder participation, the FSC will amend the Capital Markets Act so that a listed company can obtain the email addresses of its shareholders from securities brokerage firms.



The regulator will also amend the Commercial Act to enable people to authenticate their identity for electronic voting systems using more diverse authentication methods other than the use of an electronic certificate, such as ID-password combinations or mobile devices.





Asiana Airlines' annual shareholder meeting (Yonhap)