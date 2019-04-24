Go to Mobile Version

Samsung to invest W133tr in non-memory biz by 2030

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Apr 24, 2019 - 13:38
  • Updated : Apr 24, 2019 - 13:38

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it will invest 133 trillion won ($115.7 billion) by 2030 to strengthen its competitiveness in system-on-chips and foundry businesses, with a goal of becoming the world’s No. 1 in the market.

The investment plan was announced a month after President Moon Jae-in ordered the government to prepare measures to boost the country’s competitiveness in the global non-memory market, amid growing worries over falling exports of memory semiconductors, as the market has entered a downward cycle. 


(Samsung Electronics)

According to the plan, Samsung will create 15,000 jobs in the research and development and manufacturing sectors of system-on-chips, in an effort to bolster capabilities to design new cutting-edge chips for new technology applications and to build actual products and release these to the market. 


(Samsung Electronics)

(Samsung Electronics)

Of the 133 trillion won, 73 trillion won will be spent on domestic R&D and 60 trillion won will be allocated to production infrastructure.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)


