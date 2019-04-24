Samsung to invest W133tr in non-memory biz by 2030

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it will invest 133 trillion won ($115.7 billion) by 2030 to strengthen its competitiveness in system-on-chips and foundry businesses, with a goal of becoming the world’s No. 1 in the market.The investment plan was announced a month after President Moon Jae-in ordered the government to prepare measures to boost the country’s competitiveness in the global non-memory market, amid growing worries over falling exports of memory semiconductors, as the market has entered a downward cycle.According to the plan, Samsung will create 15,000 jobs in the research and development and manufacturing sectors of system-on-chips, in an effort to bolster capabilities to design new cutting-edge chips for new technology applications and to build actual products and release these to the market.Of the 133 trillion won, 73 trillion won will be spent on domestic R&D and 60 trillion won will be allocated to production infrastructure.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)