Samsung to invest W133tr in non-memory biz by 2030

The investment plan was announced a month after President Moon Jae-in ordered the government to prepare measures to boost the country’s competitiveness in the global non-memory market, amid growing worries over falling exports of memory semiconductors, as the market has entered a downward cycle.
|(Samsung Electronics)
According to the plan, Samsung will create 15,000 jobs in the research and development and manufacturing sectors of system-on-chips, in an effort to bolster capabilities to design new cutting-edge chips for new technology applications and to build actual products and release these to the market.
|(Samsung Electronics)
|(Samsung Electronics)
Of the 133 trillion won, 73 trillion won will be spent on domestic R&D and 60 trillion won will be allocated to production infrastructure.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)