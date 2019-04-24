[Newsmaker] Singer Park Yoo-chun tests positive for meth, may face arrest this week

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

K-pop singer Park Yoo-chun has tested positive for methamphetamine, and a hearing will be held Thursday to determine whether to arrest him, according to the police.The National Forensic Service conducted the drug test on a hair sample taken from Park’s leg. Park had denied all allegations during the police investigation and at a press conference earlier this month.Park, 33, is suspected of taking methamphetamine earlier this year with his former fiancee, Hwang Ha-na, a granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products.The police expanded their probe to include Park after Hwang, 31, allegedly told the police that Park had lured her into taking illegal drugs with him. Hwang was arrested in early April on charges of buying and using methamphetamine in 2015.The police collected his hair during a search-and-seizure operation and sent it to the NFS last week. Park’s urine test yielded negative results for drugs.The police also obtained CCTV footage showing Park picking something up about 20-30 minutes after wiring money to a bank account via an ATM in Seoul. Police suspect it was a shipment of illegal drugs.Park’s fans issued a statement requesting his expulsion from the entertainment scene.“It reached a point that we cannot support him anymore, and we strongly urge his management agency, C-JeS Entertainment, to expel him,” they said in the statement.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)