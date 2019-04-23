Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Hyundai Founder Chung Remembered

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Apr 23, 2019 - 18:36
  • Updated : Apr 23, 2019 - 19:05

From left: President of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies Hahm Chai-bong; Chung Mong-joon, founder and chairman of the Asan Institute; Edwin J. Feulner, founder of the Heritage Foundation; Karen E. House, a senior fellow at Harvard Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs; Paul Wolfowitz, a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute; and Lee Hong-koo, chairman at the Seoul Forum for International Affairs and former prime minister, attend an event for the launch of the English-language edition of late Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung’s autobiography “Born of this Land: My Life Story” during Asan Plenum 2019 at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on Tuesday.

