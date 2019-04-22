Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Venezuela world's most miserable economy

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Apr 22, 2019 - 18:03
  • Updated : Apr 22, 2019 - 18:03






Inflation that’s projected to reach an eyeball-popping 8 million percent this year has left Venezuela saddled with the title of the world’s most miserable economy.

The embattled South American nation topped the rankings of Bloomberg’s Misery Index, which sums inflation and unemployment outlooks for 62 economies, for the fifth straight year.

Joining Venezuela in the most-distressed crowd are Argentina, South Africa, Turkey, Greece and Ukraine -- each of which retained the same rank as last year, showing intense economic stress and scant progress in taming price growth and getting people back to work.







