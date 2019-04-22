Ex-President Park receives medical assessment for stay of execution request

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The prosecution on Monday assessed former President Park Geun-hye’s health following her request for a stay of execution of her prison sentence on medical grounds.According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, two prosecutors including a former medical doctor assessed her condition at the Seoul Detention Center.Park requested the stay of execution April 17, citing severe pain caused by spinal problems affecting her neck and lower back.The prosecutors reportedly reviewed records of medical treatment Park had received while in detention, and assessed her condition for about an hour.Park has been receiving treatment for her back problems every two weeks, and her lawyer has said her condition has deteriorated to the point that treatment while in custody is no longer possible.Park’s request for the stay will be reviewed by a seven-member panel that includes three civilians, one of whom is a medical doctor. The panel’s decision will require approval from the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office before a final decision is made.But panel decisions are rarely overturned and the review process could be concluded as soon as this week, according to reports.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)