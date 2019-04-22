[Diplomatic circuit] NORDtalks to discuss quality of life in Nordic countries

NATIONAL

Nordtalks (Embassy of Sweden in Korea)

Why are Nordic countries ranked among the best countries to live? Seeking to answer this question, the embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden are to hold the second NORDtalks on Thursday.Titled “Welfare, Gender Equality, and Quality of Life,” the event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Oil Tank Culture Park in Seoul.Participants will engage in dialogue about major societal topics, the Swedish Embassy in Korea said. In addition, the event aims to strengthen interest in collaboration between Nordic countries and South Korea; to promote Nordic values and the way of life; and to inspire discussions among companies, researchers and policymakers here.Comprising three events, the first round of NORDtalks held in January dealt with education and employment in the “fourth industrial revolution,” the embassies said.Petri Kalliola, who appeared on JTBC’s “Abnormal Summit” and MBCeveryone’s “Welcome, First Time In Korea?” will host the upcoming event. Prosecutor Seo Ji-Hyun, who sparked the #MeToo movement in Korea, will give opening remarks.“The Nordic social welfare system supports exploration of ‘personal flourishing’ and new innovations. Experimentation is the pathway to happiness,” said Jaakko Kuosmanen, one of the key-note speakers of the event. He is a member of the Finnish Prime Minister’s Office Foresight Steering Committee and an adjunct professor at the University of Helsinki.Meanwhile, Shahab Ahmadian, project manager for the Swedish feminist group MAN, will discuss the process of redefining masculinity and gender equality. Nordic countries have highlighted the importance of improving gender equality in creating inclusive economic growth.“Men have a key role to play if we want to achieve gender equality. Redefining masculinity is not a threat to boys and men, it is about setting men free from the limited men box and enabling them to live with dignity,” Ahmadian said.Registration for the event is possible through the Facebook channels of the embassies.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)