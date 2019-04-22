Biodegradable plastic? Hanwha Chemical teams up with Yonsei to develop eco-friendly tech

BUSINESS

Hanwha Chemical has established a research center together with Yonsei University to develop innovative eco-friendly technologies, the chemical firm said Monday.The research center, which will run for five years, will focus on five projects involving eco-friendly technologies as part of the firm’s efforts to adapt to climate change.One of the projects will involve using electrolysis to split water molecules to produce hydrogen, a promising alternative to the use of crude oil as fuel. Another will involve research into biodegradable plastics that decompose after disposal.The chemical firm said it will have exclusive patent rights over the products and technologies developed at the center.“Through this agreement, we hope to see technical outcomes in eco-friendly areas as well as more talents to grow in the areas,” said Kim Chang-beom, vice chairman of the company.Hanwha Chemical also plans to provide scholarships to 15 Ph.D. students involved in the research project over the next five years.The chemical firm has been carrying out research on future technologies with KAIST since 2016 and research on petrochemical technologies with Seoul National University since 2017.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)