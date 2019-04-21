Nexon to host big gaming convention NDC 2019

Well-known game developers and IT experts from around the world will attend the conference to share their experiences, key technologies, as well as insights, said Nexon Korea.
Launched in 2007, NDC started out as an in-house event for game developers but turned into an open conference in 2011. Since then, it has become the biggest gaming-related knowledge management conference in South Korea, with some 20,000 participants and over 100 keynote speeches.
|Street performance held during 2018 Nexon Developer Conference (Nexon Korea)
This year, developers of Nexon’s popular games such as “Crazyracing Kartrider”, “Lineage M”, “FIFA Online 4,” among many others will share detailed stories on how each of their games were developed, and how they are maintained.
Also, developers from global game publishers such as Capcom, Supercell, Rockfish Games and Grinding Gear Games will be presenting their game developing know-how.
“It is usually hard for companies to share information, but since its launch, NDC has always been a platform for them to exchange information on key technologies and insights,” Nexon explained.
Another big part of NDC 2019 will focus on the future of the gaming industry and how artificial intelligence, as well as big data, will have an impact. Specialists in the area representing Nexon, NCSoft and other gaming companies will be speaking on how their advanced technologies are currently being incorporated into games, and they will also share their future vision.
Lastly, for those who aspire to be in the industry, there will be sessions where employees and game developers will share first-hand job insights, individual anecdotes, and skills needed in the industry. Managers from areas such as operations, development and planning will also be present.
“We value the process of sharing knowledge and experience at such platforms. It helps to develop expertise in the industry,” said Oh Sang-un, executive director of NDC.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)