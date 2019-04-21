CheongKwangJang launches new red ginseng brand

With the spring season in full bloom, the company said it has launched a cherry blossom-motivated package edition called Everytime Blossom, which comprises 100 stick-type pouches in two tin containers.
|CheongKwanJang’s Korean Red Ginseng Extract Everytime Blossom edition (CheongKwanJang)
“In the past men were the major customers of our red ginseng products for health, but a growing number of females are now leading the red ginseng sales with demands for a wider variety growing,” said a company official.
CheongKwanJang has been expanding its portfolio of red ginseng-based businesses by launching premium cosmetics brand Donginbi -- a brand exclusive for women.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)