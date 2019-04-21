Go to Mobile Version

CheongKwangJang launches new red ginseng brand

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Apr 21, 2019 - 17:35
  • Updated : Apr 21, 2019 - 17:35

With growing consumer interest in healthy super food and enhancing immunity levels, South Korean red ginseng product maker CheongKwanJang has launched a special edition of Korean Red Ginseng Extract Everytime -- a 6-year-old Korean red ginseng extract that comes in a portable stick-type pouch.

With the spring season in full bloom, the company said it has launched a cherry blossom-motivated package edition called Everytime Blossom, which comprises 100 stick-type pouches in two tin containers. 


CheongKwanJang’s Korean Red Ginseng Extract Everytime Blossom edition (CheongKwanJang)

“In the past men were the major customers of our red ginseng products for health, but a growing number of females are now leading the red ginseng sales with demands for a wider variety growing,” said a company official.

CheongKwanJang has been expanding its portfolio of red ginseng-based businesses by launching premium cosmetics brand Donginbi -- a brand exclusive for women.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


