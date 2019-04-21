Hyundai family member arrested at Incheon airport over drug allegations

NATIONAL

A grandson of the late Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung was taken into custody Sunday on charges of using illegal drugs.



The 28-year-old, who is the eldest son of Chung Mong-il, the eighth son of the Hyundai founder and CEO of Hyundai M Partners Co., was detained at around 9:30 a.m. upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport, police said.







(Yonhap)

The junior Chung is suspected of illegally using a liquid variety of marijuana on three occasions at his home in Seoul last year and smoked marijuana with another chaebol family member, the arrested 31-year-old grandson of the late founder of SK Group.Chung had left for the United Kingdom one week before the third-generation SK family member was arrested in February for suspected drug use. (Yonhap)