Hyundai family member arrested at Incheon airport over drug allegations

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 21, 2019 - 13:07
  • Updated : Apr 21, 2019 - 13:07

A grandson of the late Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung was taken into custody Sunday on charges of using illegal drugs.

The 28-year-old, who is the eldest son of Chung Mong-il, the eighth son of the Hyundai founder and CEO of Hyundai M Partners Co., was detained at around 9:30 a.m. upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport, police said.


The junior Chung is suspected of illegally using a liquid variety of marijuana on three occasions at his home in Seoul last year and smoked marijuana with another chaebol family member, the arrested 31-year-old grandson of the late founder of SK Group.

Chung had left for the United Kingdom one week before the third-generation SK family member was arrested in February for suspected drug use. (Yonhap)



