N. Korea hosts 1st int’l blockchain conference

North Korea is holding its first international conference on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in Pyongyang, a US-based radio broadcast said Saturday.
The Korean International Blockchain Conference was launched Thursday for an eight-day run in the North Korean capital city, according to the report by Radio Free Asia.
The event, postponed from last September, has brought some 100 experts in the cutting-edge field from around the world, the report said.
The main summit will take place Monday and Tuesday, and attendees will also enjoy an organized tour that includes a trip to the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, the RFA said.
As a ledger system, blockchain makes quicker and more secure digital transactions. Made famous as the technology used by Bitcoin, the system is especially applicable to the banking and insurance industries.