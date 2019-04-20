Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

N. Korea hosts 1st int’l blockchain conference

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 20, 2019 - 10:29
  • Updated : Apr 20, 2019 - 10:29

North Korea is holding its first international conference on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in Pyongyang, a US-based radio broadcast said Saturday.

The Korean International Blockchain Conference was launched Thursday for an eight-day run in the North Korean capital city, according to the report by Radio Free Asia.

(Yonhap)

The event, postponed from last September, has brought some 100 experts in the cutting-edge field from around the world, the report said.

The main summit will take place Monday and Tuesday, and attendees will also enjoy an organized tour that includes a trip to the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, the RFA said.

As a ledger system, blockchain makes quicker and more secure digital transactions. Made famous as the technology used by Bitcoin, the system is especially applicable to the banking and insurance industries. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114