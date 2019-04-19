Jung Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon accused of taking part in gang rape: report

NATIONAL

Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon (Yonhap)

K-pop singers Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon became the target of fresh allegations Thursday when a woman accused them of raping her in 2016 in a hotel room along with three other men.According to SBS funE reports, the woman said five men including Jung and Choi had raped her in March 2016 and then shared an audio file and photos of the incident in a group chat. The alleged victim reportedly had been a friend of Jung’s since 2012.The woman said the incident took place after a fan signing event for Jung. According to her account, she had drinks with Jung, Choi and others in a hotel room and lost consciousness. The next morning, she said, she woke up naked in a bed in the room with Choi lying next to her.The woman said Choi and others who were present teased her with comments including, “Find your underwear” and “Let’s have sex.” She said she rushed out of the room in shame without knowing exactly what had occurred. She said she thought she might have lost consciousness due to a medication she was taking to treat a panic disorder.But after she learned through news reports that Jung was accused of secretly filming sex videos and sharing them in group chats, she contacted the lawyer who has the group chat records, fearing she might be a victim.The lawyer reportedly found an audio file and pictures that appeared to be from the incident, as the woman was able to specify the correct date. The group chat also reportedly included conversations the next day that appeared to be about the same incident.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Thursday that it was looking into the allegation and would launch an investigation Friday if the accuser filed a complaint.Meanwhile, Choi denied the rape allegation through a lawyer Friday, but admitted that he and the woman were together on that day in March 2016.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)