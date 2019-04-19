BTS breaks its own record for highest first-week album sales with 'Map of the Soul: Persona'

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop sensations BTS sold more than 2.13 million copies of their new album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," in the first week of the album's release, setting a new record of highest first-week record sales, the band's management agency said Friday.The new album sold 2,130,480 copies in the seven days since its release last Friday, Big Hit Entertainment said, quoting figures from local chart compiler Hanteo.This makes "Map of the Soul: Persona" the highest-selling K-pop album in the first week of its release, a record formerly held by another BTS album, "Love Yourself: Tear," released in May last year."Tear" sold slightly more than 1 million copies in the first week.The latest feat adds to a slew of records the new BTS album has set in the week after the album hit the world music scene last week.Billboard and Official Charts of the United Kingdom said the opener of the "Map of the Soul" album series is on course to take No. 1 on their album charts.The music video of the album's main track, "Boy With Luv," featuring American diva Halsey, became the fastest YouTube video ever to garner 100 million views, having surpassed the milestone in less than 38 hours. (Yonhap)