Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' chosen for competition in Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival on Thursday announced the feature selection for the 2019 competition, which includes South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite."
It is Bong's second time competing for the Palme d'Or, or Golden Palm, following the selection of his adventure film "Okja" in 2017.
|"Parasite" (CJ ENM)
It is also the fourth consecutive year that a South Korean film has been chosen to compete in the international film festival, following Park Chan-wook's "The Handmaiden" in 2016 and "Burning" by Lee Chang-dong in 2018.
"Parasite" is Bong's seventh feature film and first Korean-language movie in 10 years.
The flick pictures a working-class family that gets entangled in an unexpected incident after the son has a chance to access a wealthy, elite world.
Song Kang-ho, who plays a main role in the movie, collaborates with Bong for the fourth time, following "Memories of Murder," "The Host" and "Snowpiercer."
The 72nd Cannes Film Festival will run from May 14-25. (Yonhap)