Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' chosen for competition in Cannes

ENTERTAINMENT

The Cannes Film Festival on Thursday announced the feature selection for the 2019 competition, which includes South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite."



It is Bong's second time competing for the Palme d'Or, or Golden Palm, following the selection of his adventure film "Okja" in 2017.



"Parasite" (CJ ENM)

It is also the fourth consecutive year that a South Korean film has been chosen to compete in the international film festival, following Park Chan-wook's "The Handmaiden" in 2016 and "Burning" by Lee Chang-dong in 2018."Parasite" is Bong's seventh feature film and first Korean-language movie in 10 years.The flick pictures a working-class family that gets entangled in an unexpected incident after the son has a chance to access a wealthy, elite world.Song Kang-ho, who plays a main role in the movie, collaborates with Bong for the fourth time, following "Memories of Murder," "The Host" and "Snowpiercer."The 72nd Cannes Film Festival will run from May 14-25. (Yonhap)