[Graphic News] From BTS to BoA, a look back on K-pop acts ons Billboard 200

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS is set to make history as the boy band is on course to have its third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 album chart for the week ending April 27.While the group’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is the latest K-pop record to top the high-profile chart, it’s worth nothing there were other South Korean artists who had a crack at the US market and left their mark.In 2009, BoA became the first K-pop singer to enter Billboard’s albums chart with her self-titled US debut album, which peaked at No. 127.Three years later, boy band Big Bang’s EP “Alive” also reached No. 150 while Girls’ Generation saw their mini album “Mr. Mr.” sit at No. 110. G-Dragon’s “One of a Kind” also also spent a week on the chart.In the meantime, BTS remains the only group from South Korea to have not just one but three No. 1 albums in the US, including “Map of the Soul: Persona,” “Love Yourself: Answer” and “Love Yourself: Tear.”Billboard’s album chart is based on both retail and digital sales as well as streaming performances.