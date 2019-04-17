[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

(Korea)Opened April 3DramaDirected by Lee Jeong-eonJeong-il (Sol Kyung-gu), Sun-nam (Jeon Do-yeon) and their daughter Ye-sol (Kim Bo-min) have to cope with life without Su-ho (Yoon Chan-Young), as the boy died in the 2014 Sewol tragedy. On Su-ho’s birthday, the family and friends gather to share special memories.(Korea)Opened April 11DramaDirected by Kim Yoon-seokSeventeen-year-old Ju-ri (Kim Hye-jun) struggles with the knowledge of her father Kwon Dae-won (Kim) having an affair with restaurant owner Kim Mi-hee (Kim So-jin), who is pregnant with his child. When Mi-hee’s daughter Yoon-ah (Park Se-jin) tells Ju-ri’s mother Yeong-ju (Yum Jung-ah) of the affair, the four embark on a complicated journey of love, hate, jealousy, disdain and betrayal.(US)Opened April 10Action & Adventure, SF, FantasyDirected by Neil MarshallHalf-demon superhero (David Harbour) is called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. There he discovers The Blood Queen, Nimue (Milla Jovovich), a resurrected ancient sorcerer thirsting to avenge a past betrayal. Suddenly caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy is now hell-bent on stopping Nimue without triggering the end of the world.(Korea)Opened March 20Crime, DramaDirected by Park Nu-riCho Hyeon-il (Ryu Jun-yeol), a young stockbroker, on the verge of being fired, has his life turned upside down when a colleague introduces him to “Beonhopyo” (Yoo Ji-tae), a mysterious figure who is the architect of a shady but lucrative brokerage. But Cho’s newfound sense of invincibility is challenged when maverick investigator Han Ji-cheol (Jo Woo-jin) starts pressuring him.