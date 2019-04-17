Jung Joon-young indicted on spycam charge

NATIONAL

Jung Joon-young (Yonhap)

K-pop singer Jung Joon-young, who allegedly filmed sex videos in secret and shared them in social media chat rooms, has been indicted, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.Jung was indicted on charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment etc. of Sexual Crimes.The police sent Jung’s case to the prosecutor’s office March 28 after they found evidence that Jung distributed illicit videos 11 times in group chats that also included former Big Bang member Seungri and other celebrities.During the investigation, police said they also found that K-pop singers Choi Jong-hoon, Roy Kim and Eddy Kim had shared obscene content via social media. The police are set to send those cases the prosecutor’s office as well.Police said the spycam investigation of Seungri is still ongoing. The 29-year-old singer was booked March 28 on charges of distributing a secretly taken photo in a group chat. Police have not yet determined who took the picture.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)