AWS aims to expand cloud business into financial sector in Korea

BUSINESS

Amazon Web Services on Wednesday pledged to enhance cooperation with its South Korean partners with a focus on the finance industry, as competition intensifies over the country’s cloud computing market.



With the South Korean government moving closer to relaxing regulations on cloud computing businesses in the financial sector, AWS said it is seeking to lead the charge by expanding into the new market, during the annual AWS Summit Seoul 2019 held in Seoul.



Financial institutions here had been banned from storing massive client data on cloud service platforms. The regulation was relaxed this year to allow for keeping clients’ personal information at the cloud server.



Adrian Cockcroft, vice president of Cloud Architecture at AWS. AWS

“As we see improvements in financial regulations, we expect cloud platforms to expand in the financial industry,” Jang Jung-wook, managing director of AWS Korea, said during his speech at the conference.“I believe Korea’s cloud market is still at infant stage. … In order to provide tailored service for our clients, we are accelerating our efforts to grow faster alongside our partners. … The value and importance of cloud service will grow more and more.”Adrian Cockcroft, vice president of Cloud Architecture at AWS, echoed the remarks, highlighting that Amazon had become the first “certified” global company for cloud computing by receiving government authentication.In 2017, AWS announced it received an information security management system certificate for the first time as a foreign company. The ISMS certification is given to companies that pass a government agency tests for information protection.The AWS Summit Seoul 2019 is one of the biggest cloud services events in Korea. About 22,000 people and 60 partner companies participated in the event to share their business experiences in using AWS services.